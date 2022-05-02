news, local-news,

Mid Murray Community Grants applications will open three months earlier than usual this year. Applications will open from 10am on May 2 and close on June 15 after which the applications will be assessed. The grants would normally have opened in August however, were moved to ensure grant funding is allocated prior to the local government elections later this year. Other news: There are three grant streams available: Mayor Dave Burgess said the Community Grants Program was a valuable initiative for the district's community organisations. "We're fortunate to have so many active community groups in the Mid Murray whose work delivers a variety of benefits for our district - from fun and recreation, to economy-boosting events, local heritage, community safety and well-being," he said. "A grant might allow a local sports club to buy new equipment to improve their members' recreation experience - or it might purchase a life-saving defibrillator for a small community "I encourage all of our local not-for-profit organisations to consider applying for a grant when applications open in May." For grant application details, visit: www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/community/grants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/850c52f5-2fb7-496a-9118-1ed6266130f8.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg