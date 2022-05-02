Murray Bridge students reaching for the stars

news, local-news,

TWO high-achievers from Murray Bridge have been awarded prestigious scholarships by the Playford Trust. Jaidyn Willis has received a space scholarships presented in conjunction with the Andy Thomas Space Foundation while Samantha March was awarded a Playford Trust PhD scholarship to support her study the University of Adelaide. Jaidyn - who was Dux of Unity College last year and also won an Australian Defence Force Future Innovators Award - is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Adelaide this year, with a major in aerospace engineering. These achievements, he hopes, will be stepping-stones to a career in the space industry, beginning with a degree in mechanical engineering, majoring in aerospace engineering. Samantha March, who was raised on a dairy farm is studying Earth Science. She was awarded First Class Honours in 2020 for her research on 400-million-year-old Norwegian rocks from over 100 kilometres deep in the Earth. Her PhD is investigating the history of rocks that were once 900 degrees hot, with the broader aim of resolving their relationship to Australia's tectonic history. In her spare time, she writes for and edits The Dirt, a geology-based publication she founded in 2021. The Murraylands pair are part of a group of 40 students were awarded scholarships at a ceremony at the University of Adelaide on April 21. All are studying in areas considered of strategic importance to South Australia. They shared more than $600,000 in scholarship funding from the Trust and its partners. Established in 1983 in honour of Sir Thomas Playford, the State's longest-serving Premier, the Trust has supported more than 600 students in the past decade alone. Trust's chair and former Premier Dean Brown said the talent among the scholarship recipients was "remarkable" and the study areas were diverse. "They're working in everything from lasers, photonics and renewable energy to bushfire risk, artificial intelligence and traffic management technologies," he said. "It combines its own funds with support from 37 partners across industry, government, the universities and the community ... together we're investing in South Australia's future." The Trust focuses its university scholarships and TAFE awards on five key study areas: advanced manufacturing and new technologies; environmental sciences, including water and energy; health sciences and enabling technologies; agriculture, aquaculture and food production; and mining and resource development.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/3b2855f3-7bb4-46fc-8a72-284d9e049532.jpg/r2_9_984_564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg