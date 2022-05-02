news, local-news,

Food businesses across the Mid Murray Council district will be given relief from food inspection fees from July 1. The council will remove all standard food inspection fees for a 12-month period from the start of the new financial year. Mid Murray Mayor Dave Burgess said waiving the fees for standard food inspections was a simple way council could assist businesses recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other News: "Food businesses have had over two difficult years of challenges due to restrictions, reductions in operating capacity, lockdown periods and reduced visitor numbers," he said. "While council remains committed to ensuring high standards of food safety continue, removing the costs for standard inspections ensures this won't place an added burden on businesses already working hard to recover from a stressful financial period. "We want to encourage and support our local businesses and we hope this measure, combined with other improvements in the economy such as the steady increase in returning visitor numbers, will assist them to recover quickly." Fees for follow-up inspections will still be incurred at a rate decided by the council.

