Murray Bridge Golf Club takes out B2 pennant with win over Echunga

THE Murray Bridge Golf Club B2 pennant team won the grand final on Sunday. The Murray Bridge men's B2 pennants said was in action on Sunday at Echunga when they won the final convincingly five rubbers to two over the Aston Hills Golf Club. Led by their fearless captain Steve Angove the team played great golf to overcome strong opposition. A mix of consistency from Corey Dahlitz, brawn from Greg Schmidt, silky timing from Brett Altschwager, crafty course management from Shane Aldridge, determination and skill from Mark Sappenberghs and bamboozling "power fade" golf from Damo Moloney was too much for their opponents.

