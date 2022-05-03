news, local-news,

He won it three weeks ago and now he's done it again. Classy golfer Aaron Zrim dominated the Carpe Diem Houseboat Hire par competition winning with a dazzling score of five up at the Murray Bridge Golf Club on Saturday, April 30. In peak form at the minute, he must be considered a real chance in the current club championships being played with the final qualifying round being played this Saturday. To win it he will have to get past another red hot golfer in club president Mark Bolton who won the A grade with a great score of two up. Veteran Graeme Southern was the runner-up with his one down. Rod Thoman took B grade honours on a countback from David Lewis with both players registering scores of one up. In the C grade, 80 something-year-old Ken Parbs checked in feeling a bit off-colour from his recent COVID-19 booster shot but ended his round on a brilliant four up. Parbs was heard saying afterwards that he would be returning to see that doctor again before his next round! Club captain Smiley Trinder continued his rollercoaster form line but this time with a quality score of one up to show that he can put it together every now and then. Ball winners were led in by Joel McFee with one up while "Buckets" Jackson, Graeme Munt, Craig Mathew and larger than life himself Graham Edwards each recorded nice square with the card rounds. The last ball went to Super Sid Robbins with his honest round of one down. Matt Kowald won the Yabby on the 14th and the pro comp went to one of the women who entered. Yes, teenager Asia Marsters shot a wonderful back nine of four up to take the kitty albeit in a countback over the luckless "Buckets" Jackson. It's time for the thirrd and final qualifying stroke round of the club championships for the men this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/10bbfbc7-1b94-4e51-bca3-d44de60ccb57.jpg/r0_66_565_385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Zrim too good again at Murray Bridge Golf Club