Mannum's Upstream Ferry service will be temporarily closed for public use. The Department for Infrastructure and Transport have advised there will be a temporary closure to regular ferry services from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, May 11. Other News: Zrim too good again at Murray Bridge Golf Club Disruption to regular services is due to both upstream and downstream cables being replaced, as part of the Cable Replacement program. The alternative crossings will be via Mannum Downstream Ferry (downstream). Ferry users have been asked by the department to be patient when travelling while the works are being carried out.

