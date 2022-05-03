whats-on,

Over the last century, a lot has changed in Mannum - where there once were tinkers and tailors, there are now none. Exploring the trades of the past is the centre piece of The Mannum History Group's new exhibition - Tinker, Tailor, Butcher, Baker and Even the Undertaker. As you stroll down the main street, your guide will share photographs of the historic town and direct you to plaques throughout the walking tour that tell the stories of the Mannum of the past. Other News: Event organiser, Judy Johnson, says, "What we're doing is comparing what there was, to what there is now. "You know, back in the late 1800's, early 1900's there were I think five tinkers and tailors in Mannum but now there aren't any." Judy says. "It was a lot harder to get on a horse and ride all the way down to Adelaide to get a suit made but now, because we can just drive there, the tailors go out of business." Tinker, Tailor, Butcher, Baker and Even the Undertaker opens to the public on Wednesday, May 4 from 2pm to 3:30pm, and runs every Wednesday for the remainder of History Month. While the tour is free, bookings are still required for the event. For more information regarding bookings, visit https://festival.history.sa.gov.au/events/tinker-tailor-butcher-baker-and-even-the-undertaker-2/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/ce4683b3-b51b-4dac-b190-d718afeb9eed.jpeg/r0_36_1024_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg