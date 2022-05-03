Murray Bridge shortlisted for Top Tourism Town award

news, local-news,

THE beautiful river, the friendly people, a host of public events and the attractive parks are key reasons tourists visit Murray Bridge and those same reasons are why people are finding it an attractive place to live. Tina Williams, formerly of New South Wales, moved to Murray Bridge five months ago and said she can see why the rural city was recently shortlisted for a tourism award. Last month, The Standard reported Murray Bridge had been shortlisted in the Top Tourism Town (population 5000) category, and Meningie and Langhorne Creek in the Tiny Tourism Town (population 1500) category. The awards are run by the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) and celebrate towns across SA that are tourist-friendly with great experiences and attractions. Ms Williams said while she had only been in town a short while, she was already loving the lifestyle Murray Bridge had to offer. "It's really friendly here, the people are great," she said. "Everything is five minutes away and its got everything you need; there are plenty of parks, its got the river, lots of events on go to." She said while she could see why tourists would love to visit the town, it was a perfect spot to live in permanently too. "The house prices are cheap, its affordable living and a great town," she said. TiCSA chief executive officer Shaun de Bruyn said the Top Tourism Town Awards celebrated the state's regions while providing the opportunity for regional South Australia to improve their tourism marketing and visitor experiences. The public chooses which town wins the People's Choice Award, with voting open to anyone keen to cheer on their favourite town. Rural City of Murray Bridge mayor Brenton Lewis hopes residents and visitors vote for the town he leads. "Our flourishing regional centre, positioned on the Murray River, is a thriving community filled with natural beauty and unique experiences that make this former gateway town a destination that can offer you adventure around every bend," he said. "We've always known what a fantastic place this is and now the rest of the world is learning about it too." - Details: Voters go in the running to win a two-night weekend stay at an SA Council caravan park, valued at over $500. Voting closes 9am, May 9. To vote, visit ticsa.com.au/industry-programs/sa-top-tourism-town/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/83255035-2489-49dc-affc-d508ac02bbde.JPG/r8_20_2985_1702_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg