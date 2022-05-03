Coffee with a Cop: Murray Bridge police connecting with community

news, local-news,

MURRAY Bridge police officers work the beat every day to maintain the safety and security of our community. While the uniforms and their duty of law enforcement can some times make the officers imposing figures, a new initiative has seen the police connect with community members, with police inviting members of the public to share a coffee with officers and have a chat about a range of issues. After all, in the words of Senior Constable First Class David Brown, police are "normal people too". The Murray Bridge Marketplace management and the Murray Bridge police teamed up on Tuesday, May 3, to host "Coffee with a Cop" - a free community event inviting residents of Murray Bridge to come along for a coffee and a chat with members of the Murray Bridge police force. Members of the public were invited to share a complimentary coffee with police officers, discuss community issues, ask questions and get to know a little more about our local cops and police work in Murray Bridge. "What we are trying to do is engage with the community," Constable Brown said. "We are inviting people to come down, share their ideas, issues or talk about their local problems," he said. Constable Brown said the police had planned two more Coffee with a Cop dates in July and September and each time they would bring in officers from different departments, such as the road safety section, to keep conversations fresh. "We invited anyone in the community to come down, be around and ask any question they have," he said. "It's all about engaging with our community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/a349ff6f-954b-4e7b-b50b-530cafcc3181.JPG/r259_148_2978_1684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg