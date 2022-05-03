Murraylands riders shine in Berri

news, local-news,

THE Barry Skinner Senior Classic has been run and won on day one of the 48th Annual Riverland Cycling Weekend. Tailem Bend rider James Hand did well to finish 12th in a tight group of 23 riders that all crossed the finish line at +0 from Graham King's winning time of 2h11:38. The group's average speed was over 40 kilometres per hour. James was the first under 19 rider over the line (not in the top three finishers) and also finished second overall in the sprint points with a third, a first and a first on each successive lap from a field of 125 that competed on the new fully-closed road course. The event that consisted of four laps of a 20km loop, riding between Glossop, Loveday and passing back through Winkie toward the completion of each lap. Hand said he did not have high expectations going into the event as he battled illness in the lead-up. "For the couple weeks leading into Berri I had an ear infection which had me off the bike so didn't feel very fit coming into the race," he said. "On the day my group was working well together all taking pulls to hold off the bunch's behind, I knew that after each lap there was a sprint comp so I thought I would try to go for those on the first lap I got third then first and first putting me in second overall. "For the finish I didn't have much left so I tried to be up the front of the bunch of around 50 so then I didn't have to worry about getting around riders and just hang on for the finish and held on to 12th." James also raced on day two in the Men's C Grade Criterium on another 4km closed circuit along the picturesque Riverview Drive just East of the Berri Hotel. "For Saturday the course didn't really suit my riding style .. the course had two sharp corners that we were sprinting out of ... I was able to hang on for the whole race but got spat out at the finish". -Details: If you like to join the club, visit www.murraylandscc.org.au. To find out more about our Mobile Cycling Clinic project and how to donate go to asf.org.au/projects/murraylands-cycling-club-incorporated

Murraylands riders shine in Berri