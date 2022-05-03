Police seeking to locate missing man last seen at Murray Bridge hospital

news, local-news,

Police are currently seeking help to locate missing man Raymond Miller. Raymond was last seen around 4.30pm on Saturday, April 30 when he left the Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Mr Miller is 34 years old and has been described as slim, 170cm tall, 60kg and with short hair. Unfortunately, it is not known what he is wearing. Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of Raymond as it is known he suffers from a medical condition. If you have seen Raymond or you know of his whereabouts, please call the Police Assistance Line on 131444.

