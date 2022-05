news, local-news,

Police are seeking help to locate missing Murray Bridge teen, Dylan Groves. Dylan was last seen at his home address in Murray Bridge on Saturday, April 30. Dylan is 14-years old and has been described as being slim, 173cm tall, about 65kg and having brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, red and white sneakers and a black NY hat. If you have seen Dylan or you know of his whereabouts, please call the Police Assistance Line on 131444.

