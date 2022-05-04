Jallarah Homes Aged Care celebrate new extension

news, local-news,

The official opening of the Jallarah Homes Aged Care extension has proven to be a boost for the Meningie community. Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said the Federal Government committed $398,000 to the project to ensure the best quality extension for both residents and staff. "Significant capital works have been undertaken on-site including a sunroom extension to the dining room for residents to enjoy," Mr Pasin said. "The extension will enable Jallarah Homes to be more sustainable so that they can continue to provide essential health services to the Meningie and surrounding communities. "I congratulate Jallarah Homes and trust current and future residents and indeed the broader community will enjoy the benefits of this upgrade. "With our rapidly ageing population, the Australian Government is committed to providing a sustainable aged care system that meets the needs of our older Australians in their respective communities," Mr Pasin said. Jallarah Homes Board of Management Chairperson, Judy Appelkamp said: "The name for the extension is the Nori Lounge. Nori is Ngarrindjeri for Pelican and is pronounced N-OR-EE. "This extension provides residents with a light and airy common room that encourages social engagement."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/7d12b3a8-16f0-48bc-a237-f6dbbc754bd7.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg