A strong right wind was ready to challenge the dozen shooters competing in the 29th stage of the Murray Bridge Rifle Club Championship pm Saturday at the Deed Range in Monarto. Most of the contingent coped fairly well with the challenge from a range of 700 metres but a few were caught out quite badly, although it was noted that no one from either grade won the dreaded Magpie Award. Certainly not caught out in target rifle were Andrew Heard and Robert Paech, both of whom shot 99s, including possibles in their second rounds. In the end it was Andrew Heard who snuck home ahead of Rob off-rifle by a single centre, and by 2.4 points in the handicap. Not far behind was Greg Traeger with a solid 96.08, while Daniel Irvine held up the competition ending with a 79.02, with the only silver lining being that 2s don't count for the Magpie Award! In F-class, Peter Casley had an excellent day taking out the handicap award with his top off-rifle performance in F-Standard scoring 113.02. He was 3.5 points ahead of second place Nicole Edwards, whose 114.04 not only won the F-TR grade but was also the top score by any F-Class shooter on the range. Nicole and Peter also both finished ahead of the highest scoring F-Open shooter, David McDonald, who ended the day with 112.03 that did include a 58.02. Frank Marshall wasn't far off the pace with 109.03 that saw him finish third in the handicap, just ahead of Wayne Halliday in fourth. Peter Byass, Gordon Harrison, and Ian Taylor all agreed that they had had better days. Shooters will have to bring their "A-Game" next week as competition continues from 1000 yards.

Heard, Paech on target at Murray Bridge Rifle Club