$20,000 in model cars stolen from Murray Bridge property

news, local-news,

Thousands of dollars worth of remote control model cars have been stolen from a Murray Bridge property. Police said the break-in occurred sometime between 9am on Sunday, April 17 and 6am Thursday, April 21. Police said there was a report that a granny flat at the rear of a property on Little Corella Court was broken into and a number of remote control model cars stolen. The estimated value of the stolen cars was up to $20,000. Anyone with information about the break-in or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.

