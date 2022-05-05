news, local-news,

Ninety per cent of South Australia's grain producers expect to have an average or above average season leading to early seed sowing. Nearly a third of grain growers are expecting an above average season and believe dry sowing might be the best way to make the most before a rise in costs. A member survey conducted by Grain Producers SA (GPSA), has shown that nearly 50 per cent of grain growers have begun dry sowing where usually more rain is required for germination at this time of year. GPSA Chief Executive Officer Brad Perry said that nearly 29 per cent of grain producers are waiting for more rain before they begin sowing. "Traditionally, Anzac Day marks the start of seeding, but an increasing number of producers are sowing earlier to spread risk and allow for timely completion of seeding programs, regardless of the rain forecast," Mr Perry said. "Areas on the Eyre Peninsula that received soaking rainfall events earlier this year are also sowing into moist soil for the first time in several seasons and reporting 2022 seeding as one of the bests starts they've seen in a while. "Statewide reports indicate highly variable sub-soil moisture levels but as always around this time of year, more rain is required to encourage germination. "The optimism for an above average crop this season is tempered by concerns about the rising costs and supply of chemicals, diesel, fertiliser and other inputs." Mr Perry said that grain producer's feedback on the survey demonstrates mixed views on the start of the season. "In the Mallee and Riverland, some grain producers reported dry sowing, a number appear to be sowing into moisture and others, for example in Pinnaroo, are waiting for opening rains," Mr Perry said. "In the Mid and Lower North, most reports were that dry sowing is underway and in the South East it's a mix of sowing in low sub-soil moisture and others are waiting for rain. "Parts of the Yorke Peninsula and Eyre Peninsula are enjoying a strong start to the season, sowing into ideal soil conditions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/3cb24c4d-2866-49f1-af46-87613ff8cc88.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg