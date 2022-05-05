news, local-news,

Pests and weeds in the Murray River and its offshoots will be tackled after more than $800,000 was pledged for a three year project. The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) and its partners have pledged $808,900 to protect the river and strengthen its community connection. MRLB District Manager Hannah Spronk said the Murray was the lifeblood of the region, providing a common thread through the regional communities, and played a vital role in sustaining the economy. "This three year project with a budget of $808,900 will help protect our significant natural asset and strengthen our community connection which is vitally important to the region," Ms Spronk said. "The project will provide coordination at a regional level and significantly assist in managing invasive aquatic and terrestrial weeds impacting the River Murray, wetlands and feeder creeks/rivers and help conserve these areas' natural biodiversity. "Throughout the projects, extensive river and creek surveys will be conducted that will map weed infestations, which will guide our on-ground control works." She said the project would partner with landholders, five councils, Aboriginal peoples, volunteer and user groups. Ms Spronk said the MRLB were eager to see what successes the project would have along the river system, connected tributaries and the continuing benefits to surrounding communities. "We look forward to delivering this project together with our partners and the community," Ms Spronk said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/f6d4049c-616d-479f-9ec5-122000beb897.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg