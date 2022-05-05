Riverfront bike park on agenda for Sturt Reserve

news, local-news,

A PUSH to see a new bike park in Murray Bridge in gaining momentum. Young people in the Murraylands are envisioning a riverfront bike park at the back of Sturt Reserve to complement the existing Murray Bridge Skate Park. The Rural City of Murray Bridge will kick-off a consultation process with a workshop to be held at the Sturt Reserve Skate Park on May 14, 2022 between 12:30 and 2:30pm to engage with the community about a conceptual design. The Bike Park project kicked off after the council was approached by local youth, through the Youth Action Committee, asking for a bike park for non-motorised bike riders at Sturt Reserve. An area bounded by Jaensch Road and Charles Sturt Drive, at Sturt Reserve, has been identified as the ideal location for the bike park, which council says would fit within the Sturt Reserve Master Plan. Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis said the council was proposing the creation of a family friendly, safe, recreation space for beginners and intermediate bike riders, involving extensive landscaping in an attractive and accessible riverfront location. "We are always open to hearing from our young people about ways we can work together to improve opportunities for recreation and enjoyment in our communities, and to engage them in healthy activities that enliven our riverfront and open spaces," he said. "We are listening to our young people and this project is a chance for them to have a real say in shaping the premier riverfront recreation precinct we are building at Sturt Reserve, to give them a voice and ensure we are catering for their needs. "A bike park specifically for bike riders of all levels and abilities would add variety and depth to the extensive youth facilities we are developing within our region. 'We will also go out for broad consultation once design concepts have been developed to ensure the facilities will meet the needs of its users." -Details: The council has engaged consultants The Trail Collective to undertake the consultation process prior to developing concept plans. Members of the public are also able to have their say by completing an online survey at: www.thetrailcollective.comau/haveyoursay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d2a0ce7e-d625-4b02-95be-0a3bc075c45b.jpg/r184_4_1200_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg