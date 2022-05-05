Japanese encephalitis detected in Mid Murray

news, local-news,

TWO new detections of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported in South Australian piggeries - including in the Mid Murray. This brings the total number of cases in SA to nine, including the detection of cases in Murray Bridge and Coorong in March. SA Pork assures shoppers there are no food safety issues associated with eating pork meat. The two latest detections of JE on properties in the Mid Murray and Loxton Waikerie LGAs align with a February infection period. JE was known to be circulating in the South Australian environment at this time. PIRSA urges pig and horse owners to prevent Japanese encephalitis by controlling mosquitoes and protecting your animals from mosquito bites. Measures to reduce to risk include: Japanese encephalitis is a notifiable disease - animal owners must report any cases of unexplained pig deaths, especially piglets, or unexplained horse illnesses, to their vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888. PIRSA and SA Health continue to work together, with local industry, and with interstate counterparts to understand the implications, and to communicate to farmers how they can reduce the risk of human exposure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/68b6d41b-0641-456e-9815-a4204e77ea91.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg