Discover what's on in the Murraylands

ON DISPLAY Murray Bridge Rotary Art Show Until Sunday, May 15, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 27 Sixth St, open various days and times/ Popular event which provides opportunities for all types of artists, this year there are 130 works by 60 artists. For information and times visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/current-exhibitions PARK FUN Roll, Ride and Whip Saturday, May 14, Sturt Reserve Skate Park, Murray Bridge, 10.30am-5.30pm, skate, BMX and scooter workshops, suitable for ages 4-15, teaching basic to intermediate skills, all participants must wear a helmet and equipment must be in good working order, live music. Free event - bookings essential at 0427 400 635. THEY'RE RACING Strathalbyn Racing Club Sunday, May 15, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Daish Irrigation Family Day, fun for the entire family, with visit from Fairy Belle entertaining the kids with crafts and activities, as well as face painting, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details. TIME TOGETHER Mother Goose program Thursday, May 19, 141 Railway Terrace, Tailem Bend, 9.30am- 10.15am, storytelling, musical experience to help a child's development or children aged newborn-5, bookings visitwww.trybooking.com/events/landing/896839 BRIDAL MOMENTS Wedding Expo Sunday, May 22, Bridges Event Centre, 342 Brinkley Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-2pm, ceremony and wedding set ups as well as a range of local suppliers from florists to cake makers and jewellers. Free event, register to attend at www.bridgesevents.com.au/expo MAGICAL FUN Music Miracles Tuesday, May 24, Thiele Reserve, Murray Bridge East, 11am-12noon, $10pp. Music Miracles aims to teach children aged newborn-5 language through the use of musical instruments. Details www.eventbrite.com.au LEARN MORE Getting to know your iPhone Wednesday, May 25, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12 noon, getting started with your new Apple iPhone may be easier than you think. Free event, for booking information phone 8539 1175. RACING AWAY Murray Bridge Races Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 12pm Friday before publication

