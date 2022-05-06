news, local-news,

The Old Murray Bridge is set for a major refurbishment to maintain its structural integrity and rich cultural significance. The bridge, opened in 1879, is an iconic piece of South Australian infrastructure and a critical part of the local road network. "The major refurbishment will protect the heritage of this important structure for many years to come, safeguarding this asset for motorists, pedestrians and all locals who love the Old Murray Bridge," a Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) spokesperson said. The DIT have announced work will begin on Saturday, May 14 and will continue through until late 2023. The project plans to not only extend the operational life of the bridge by around 30 years, but also supply 70 full-time equivalent jobs for the project's duration. The bridge will be closed from 8am-4pm on both Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 prior to construction work starting, Bridge traffic will then be reduced to one direction, single lane traffic until the project's completion. The DIT have advised that while pedestrians and cyclists would still be able to use the bridge, they must take care when travelling in the area. Travel delays are expected, so people are encouraged to plan ahead and ensure extra care is taken when workers are on site. For more information regarding the project timeline and latest news, visit www.dit.sa.gov.au/oldmurraybridge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/482431bc-ca32-410d-acb5-882443ebde9c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg