Roos upset Bluds, Eagles, Blues too strong in River Murray footy | GALLERY

IMPERIALS have jumped clear on top of the River Murray premiership table after round six of A grade action. The Blues were too good for the Tigers with an 80-point win at Mypolonga that puts Imperials a game clear on the top of the table. A six goal to zero opening term by the Blues set the tone for the day and the Tigers never troubled Imperials in what was a big win. Star forward Johnny Boras kicked six majors while Daniel Girdham and Ben Gogel kicked three each as Imperials won, 18.12 140 to Mypolonga's 5.10 40. The Blues best were Mitchell Lienert, Harley Montgomery, Samuel De Michele, Ben Gogel and Daniel Girdham while for Mypolonga Jordan Hein, Timothy Atkins, Bodi Stewart, Lochlan Gotch and Jack Freestone were their best players. Tailem Bend improved their record to three wins with a win over Meningie on Saturday. In a high-scoring game with plenty of highlight plays both sides showed patches of great team footy. It was Meningie who were in control early, jumping out to a handy quarter-time lead, 7.3 45 to Tailem Bend's 4.4 28. However, the second term was when Tailem Bend really got going, slamming on nine majors to Meningie's 2 to take the lead, 13.5 83 to the Bears' 9.7 61. The Bears weren't done with yet, however, and clawed their way back into the contest to hit the front during the third term. However, Tailem Bend again regrouped and at the last break the Eagles led by 18 points, 17.7 to 14.7. In the final term, action was tight and tense with both teams giving it a real crack. The Eagles managed three more goals to Meningie's two and the final score was 20.7 127 to 16.11 Tailem Bend's best were Benjamin Rossi, Robert Young, Connor Smelt, Callum Thomas and Harry Porter while Meningie were best served by Sam Sanders, Jack Holliday, Nathan Hartman, Jiye Hoad and Clinton Walker. At Mannum, the Roos notched up their second win for the season, defeating premiership favourites Jervois by 29 points. Jervois went into the match without some of their stars due to injury; most notably Josh Scott who left the field last week with a hamstring injury. Mannum had availability issues of their own with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the reserves match. The Roos started well and held the momentum until half time, doubling the Bluds' score 8.4 54 to 4.2 26 at up until half-time. Mannum continued to control the game in what was a low-scoring affair and the Roos ran out victors, 11.11 77 to Jervois' 7.6 48.

Roos upset Bluds, Eagles, Blues too strong in River Murray footy | GALLERY