UPDATE, 2pm: The Tailem Bend Ferry has resumed normal operation. 11.42am: THE Tailem Bend Ferry will be closed until further notice due to works. The notice came from The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) on Monday morning, May 9 with no details on when the service would resume. DIT advised alternative river crossings were the Swanport Bridge (upstream) and the Wellington ferry service (downstream). The Department said update would be provided via Twitter.

