Pasin pledges $3 million for Murray Bridge stadium redevelopment

THE Murray Bridge Regional Stadium is set for a major upgrade and plans to redevelop the facility at the Showgrounds could be fast-tracked with Tony Pasin pledging $3 million towards stage two of the project under a re-elected Morrison Government. Stage one of the redevelopment received $1.9 million in Federal funding last year through the Federal Building Better Regions Fund last year which will support development of a main show court with seating for 300-400 spectators, updated change rooms, clubrooms, office and foyer areas. The project also secured $1.5 million of State Government funding in January. Stage two of the redevelopment will see three additional NBL level courts with spectator seating built, additional changerooms, a function centre, kitchen facilities and a multi-sports area. Murray Bridge Basketball Association president James Vowles said he grateful for the on-going support for the project. "The Murray Bridge Basketball Association currently has over 500 playing members and this is expected to grow with the region's population growth," he said. "For some time the Association has had a vision for an upgraded facility to support and encourage this growth as well as support other sports in the region,"" Mr Vowles said. "We are incredibly grateful to Tony Pasin for meeting with us and the council, hearing our vision and then going to Canberra to advocate for funding to see stage one become a reality and now a funding pledge of a further $3 million towards stage two," Mr Vowles said. Mr Pasin said the development of a regional stadium in Murray Bridge would deliver new and upgraded facilities to improve the social, health and economic outcomes for the wider Murraylands community. "The Regional Stadium will service a catchment of over 40,000 people and meet demand for accessible, integrated and well-designed sporting facilities to service the Murraylands community now and into the future," Mr Pasin said. "Getting this project off the ground with funding for stage one last year was a great kick start. "Today's announcement that a re-elected Morrison Government will commit $3 million for stage two is the next step in seeing this project delivered for the Murraylands. "Not only will this create jobs during construction and boost the ongoing Murraylands tourism offering but it will improve the health, wellbeing and social cohesion of the Murraylands community. "It's all part of our plan to make Murray Bridge and the Murraylands an even better places to live work and raise a family," Mr Pasin said. Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Brenton Lewis said the funding pledge provided the opportunity for an acceleration of the next stages of development. "This funding provides significant support to the council to deliver further new show courts and amenities through additional stages of a longer-term master plan implementation," he said. "This will enable the Murray Bridge Basketball Association to expand the facilities available to its members and increase the availability of the facilities on the current site, which will provide economic and social benefits to the region".

