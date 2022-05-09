NBN upgrades set for Lameroo, Pinnaroo region

news, local-news,

Residents in the Murraylands and Mallee regions will soon have better phone and internet connectivity with new mobile blackspot towers and new Fixed Wireless NBN technology Lameroo and Pinnaroo are set to get new NBN fixed wireless technology thanks to a Federal Government investment of $2,426,927. The project will upgrade the nbn service technology in the towns of Lameroo and Pinnaroo from nbn Sky Muster Satellite to nbn Fixed Wireless technology. A new Telstra macro mobile site in Lowan, at a cost of $1,089,600, will provide improved coverage to the farming areas surrounding the Lowan Conservation Park, Bowhill and Younghusband and sections of the Mallee Highway. Minister for Regional Communications Bridget McKenzie said projects in the electorate of Barker come as part of the Federal Government's $257 million Regional Connectivity Program (RCP). "More than $5 million will be invested to deploy four new Telstra macro mobile sites and the installation of NBN Co. Fixed Wireless to enable stable, high-speed transmission from remote areas," Minister McKenzie said. "Through Round 1 of the RCP, the Coalition Government funded more than 130 projects in regional, rural, and remote communities. "These Round 2 projects will build upon the Government's past investments including the 32 base stations funded under the Mobile Black Spot Program in Barker to date. "I'm very pleased that residents and businesses in Barker will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that this project will bring in terms of digital connectivity. "Digital connectivity is an essential part of how we work, learn, stay safe and remain in contact with loved ones. The Coalition will continue to invest in this critical infrastructure as part of our plan for a strong economy and stronger future. Member for Barker Tony Pasin said being connected digitally was no longer a luxury and was imperative for doing business and staying safe. "Communities across Barker have been a direct beneficiary of Coalition Government investment through the Mobile Blackspot Program with improved mobile service delivered or rolling out to 32 locations across the electorate," Mr Pasin said. "The improved coverage under the Regional Connectivity Program in the Limestone Coast, Murraylands and Mallee will provide residents and businesses, especially our farmers across the area, with better digital communications to stay safe and prosperous making communities even better places to live, work and raise a family." Mr Pasin said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/2abba125-df7c-488e-aeb3-c8ab3dfd30b1.jpg/r0_2094_4480_4625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg