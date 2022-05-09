Pasin calls for duplication of Dukes, Sturt highways

news, local-news,

Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP has welcomed calls by the RAA to duplicate the Sturt and Dukes highways and called on the State Government to prioritise duplication of the road to the Victorian border. In March, the RAA said it was seeking a $6 billion government commitment over the next 25 years to continue the staged duplication of the Sturt and Dukes Highway to support upgrades of the Hills Freight Bypass to reduce heavy vehicle traffic on the South Eastern Freeway and complete the duplication of the Augusta Highway. RAA Senior Manager of Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain said a multi-billion-dollar investment would be a win for the economy as well. "Tragically, more lives were lost on our roads last year than in 2020, making this investment crucial to bringing our transport infrastructure up to date and creating safer roads and more efficient freight transport," he said. "This is the level of funding need to help meet the national Road Safety Strategy of zero road fatalities by 2050.'' In a speech to the Federal Parliament in October last year, Mr Pasin outlined the importance of the Sturt and Dukes highways as part of the National Land Transport Network and the inability to carry high productivity vehicles was an impediment to productivity, efficiency, and safety. "The High Productivity vehicles I speak of are capable of carrying over 30 per cent more freight per vehicle," Mr Pasin said. "This would obviously mean less vehicles required on the roads to transport the same amount of freight. Not only does this reduce costs to transport operators but it increases safety for all road users and, in an increasingly carbon constrained world, it reduces the industry's carbon footprint," Mr Pasin has written to both State and Federal Transport Ministers calling for the necessary planning to begin at a state level with a view to the Federal Government committing funding to the major projects as part of the Federal Government's 10 Year infrastructure investment pipeline. Mr Pasin told the Parliament that while recent road funding was welcomed, the duplication of both highways to the Victorian border, was curial, separating traffic in opposite directions. "It's time that we look to upgrade the Sturt and Dukes Highways bringing them into the 21st century," he said. "Completing the duplication of the Sturt and Dukes Highways is the real fix. The duplication of these important transport routes needs to be prioritised and included in the Federal Government's 10 Year infrastructure investment pipeline," said Mr Pasin.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/c280edff-6f9e-4350-bc7f-d24a6513f3ec.jpg/r23_0_1177_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg