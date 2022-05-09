Paech, Traeger perform well at Murray Bridge Rifle Club

news, local-news,

A brisk day awaited shooters at the Deed Range in Monarto on Saturday as a dozen Murray Bridge Rifle Club members and a couple of visitors braved the conditions from 1000 yards. While it remained dry all afternoon, a strong chill wind that blew mostly over the shooters' right shoulders, provided more than enough challenge for most present. A small TR contingent was led by Robert Paech, whose 93.05 was the only score to crack the 90-mark. Jasamine Irvine's high centre-count allowed her to finish second in the handicap ahead of her father, Greg Traeger, and three points behind Rob. The closest competition in the grade was for the dreaded Magpie Award, which Greg did win on a count out from daughter Jazz. Nine F-Class shooters on the day, spread evenly between F-Open and F-Standard, didn't fair much better on the whole, with F-Open's Adrian Conlon's 59.04 in the first round the standout score, but his second round proved more difficult with a 54.02. The total of 113.06, however, was by far the best score of the discipline, well ahead of second placed John Cranwell on 108.03, and enough to also claim the handicap award, despite competing with a microscopic handicap of 0.4! The win was only half a point ahead of Frank Marshall, who was the top shot in F-Standard with 106.03. To sum up the day though you only need to keep in mind that half the shooters failed to do better than 100, with two dipping into the 70s. One of those unfortunate competitors was Ian Taylor, who also managed to claim the F-Class Magpie Award for the week with a whooping 5 birds. Visitors, Peter Larson and Brett Kennewell, also had a tough time of it, but still managed to enjoy themselves at least. Next week the club holds its annual open prize meeting, which this year for the first time will be held over two days in conjunction with the No. 2 DRA. F-Class: A Conlon (FO) 59.04, 54.02, 113.06 (119.4), F Marshall (FS) 53.01, 53.02, 106.03 (118.9), J Cranwell (FO) 57.01, 51.02, 108.03 (114.1), D McDonald (FO) 55.01, 51.01, 106.02 (110.9), O Neumann (FS) 49.00, 51.00, 100.00 (109.8), P Casley (FS) 47.01, 47.00, 94.01 (107.2), D Neumann (FS) 42.00, 49.00, 91.00 (106.0), W Halliday (FO) 47.00, 30.00, 77.00 (89.1), I Taylor (FS) 30.00, 42.00, 72.00 (84.8). TR: R Paech 47.03, 46.02, 93.05 (100.7), J Irvine 43.03, 41.03, 84.06 (97.4), G Traeger 46.01, 41.00, 87.01 (92.9). Visitors: P Larson 46.00, 52.01, 98.01, B Kennewell 47.02, 55.00, 102.02.

Paech, Traeger perform well at Murray Bridge Rifle Club