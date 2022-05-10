Council to explore extending Murray Bridge pool season

news, local-news,

THE Rural City of Murray Bridge will prepare a report on the resource and finical implications of extending the opening hours of the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre. The centre is currently open for five months of the year, from November 1 to March 31, however there is strong apatite in the community for the season to be extended, Murray Bridge councillors heard on Monday night. The pool received a major upgrade in 2020 when the first stage of the $32 million, five-staged Murray Bridge Swimming Centre Masterplan was completed. Stage one saw a $2.8 million investment into work to include the renovation of the 50-metre Olympic pool with an access ramp, upgraded pipework, filtration and chlorination systems which are the necessary upgrades needed for the increased water capacity. Pool users Lynette Juergens and Vicki McArdle presented a deputation at the May council meeting, asking council - who run and operate the pool - to consider extending the swim season and throw their support behind the commencement of stage two and three of the swimming centre's master plan. The pair proposed extending the pool opening season from October 1 with the season ending April 30 or mid-May, citing the desire to have the pool and adjoining waterpark open during the Easter and school holidays to capitalise on the tourism in the region. They explained that there were no other swimming facilities in the area with the heated pool at the hospital was currently closed and had been since December due to COVID-19 and that access to a pool was important for medical rehabilitation. Mrs Juergens and Mrs McArdle presented an online petition supporting the extension of the swim season and so far it has attracted over 500 signatures and well as letters of support from medical professionals. According to Mrs Juergens and Mrs McArdle, the swimming centre attracts about 60,000 visits per season with the waterpark facility brining an additional 15,000 to 20,000 visits to the centre per year. They said in summer-time the pool caters for 400-500 swims per day with the swimming club having 80 members who swim every weekday afternoon. The pair believe recent upgrades should make the pool more attractive during the cooler months. "(The) season has been the same for many years and does not take into consideration the pool upgrade in 2020, new heated to 27 degrees," Mrs Juergens said. Responding to questions from elected members around costing, the Rural City of Murray Bridge chief executive officer Michael Sedgman said detailed costings would come back to the council in a report. "As I've often said to members, pools are cost centres they are not revenue centres ... the cost of operating the swimming centre on a monthly basis is between $100,000-120,000 all up, recognising that the heating in the cooler months is where it really bites," he said. Mayor Brenton Lewis said it was his personal view that the pool being closed over Easter was a problem. "This is when the community speak up, we have a facility we are so proud of, we spent a lot of money on to make sure we have an Olympic pool in a regional centre and a request from a percentage of the community is it has opportunity for more use," he said. "I thought one point they made that it was closed that is was closed through Easter and school holiday period is a bit of a problem ... for the last number of years we just continue to grow in tourism, there are a lot of people around." Councillors voted unanimously that administration prepare a report on the resource and finical implications of extending the opening hours of the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre for the consideration of elected members at a later date.

