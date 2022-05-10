Lienert wins stroke competition at Murray Bridge

news, local-news,

YOUNG golfing gun Mitch Lienert surprised even himself in taking out the ELGAS and Murray Sales stroke competition at the Murray Bridge Golf Club on Saturday, May 7. Being the only player in the field of 73 to play to his handicap his score of nett 68 was duly good enough. Tall and wiry he slammed a couple of monster 300 metre drives along the way and with birdies on the 12th and 15th plus a host of pars his back nine 34 off the stick set up his great round. He was too good for highly-rated playing partner Matt Kowald, who was dishing out plenty of free advice throughou and Lienert also putted like a demon on the slippery and, reportedly, hard to read greens. A great win and an even shorter handicap than five now beckons. "Italian Stallion" Mario Grande won the A grade with his nett 70 being too good for golfaholic Graeme Southern's nett 72. Big Joe Marcus likes the B grade these days and he chalked up another success in it with a nett 69. Ray Fetherstonhaugh had a solid day and claimed the runners up spot with his nett 71. It's club championship time and "Aussie Bob" McCormick usually clicks his game up a gear or two around about now and he did it again with a timely nett 71 to win "C" grade and also qualify for the play offs. This very steady golfer will be seeking another title. New member Peter James is getting his game together as shown by his nett 71 and runners up effort. There was plenty of experience amongst the ball winners; Gavin Sanderson, Dean Wright, Rob Walters, larger than life figure Graham Edwards, Maurice Wells and Peter Erickson all carding neat nett 72s. Kayne Rigby was the odd man out here being less than half the age of the others but he too shot a 72 while super newly turned 80 year old Malcolm Blight chimed in with a 73. Mitch Lienert won the pro comp for best back nine with his superb nett 31.0 and Luke Williams guided a lovely iron shot onto the tricky 14th green to win the Yabby. The three qualifying rounds have been played and the eight qualifiers for each grade have been finalised. In the heavyweight division there has been much attrition with many players unavailable to compete for various reasons including the club's best player Jared Thoman out with work commitments. This has opened the door bigtime for probably any one of five of the qualifiers to get hold of the big cup. Top qualifier Aaron Zrim is in white hot form but he will have to get past either the very gifted President Bolton or unpredictable Andrew Meddle just to make the final. It appears as though the cards have fallen beautifully for easily the club's most consistent player ex captain Jeff Morgan to reach the play off as he will avoid these big guns along the way. Could it finally be his year? The quarter finals are played this Saturday and comprise:

Lienert wins stroke competition at Murray Bridge