New hub to support retention of medical graduates in regional South Australia on the cards

A NEW regional training hub to support students intending to practice rural South Australia will be established under a re-elected Morrison Government. Federal Regional Health Minister David Gillespie announced the new hub as part of a $3.9 million commitment to fund three new hubs across Australia to strengthen the pipeline of regional doctors. Tony Pasin visited the Flinders University campus in Murray Bridge on Wednesday, May 11, to deliver the news that, if elected, a new hub would support the newly-formed Riverland Academy of Clinical Excellence and would be established by Flinders University . In February, Flinders University received $1.94 million in Federal funding to establish a new model of "person-centred, multidisciplinary health training placements" for the Riverland Mallee Coorong (RMC) region. Medical students Justin Martin and Amir Norozi are currently studying and living in Murray Bridge and expressed a desire to practice medicine a rural area. "At this stage, I'm really enjoying it," Mr Martin said. "I've joined up to local footy club Ramblers ... it's really good, the coaching staff is good, the boys are really inviting." Amir Norozi said he plays badminton locally and was enjoying his time living and studying in Murray bridge. Flinders University Dean of Rural and Remote Health Prof Robyn Aitken said the new funding as part of today's election commitment would help in the retention of rurally-trained students such as Justin and Amir to stay in rural settings. "It expands beyond their current training they are doing to keep them learning in country locations," she said. "And eventually, keep them here as rural doctors," "We need people with emergency skills, maternity skills and they've had to go back to Adelaide to get them and when they go back to a metro setting we risk them staying there." Minister Gillespie said the hubs would create a rural pathway for young doctors with the hope of improving the retention of medical graduates in regional Australia." "The hubs do this through a range of approaches including supporting current supervisors of clinical training, assisting health services in obtaining accreditation for new training positions, and supporting local medical practitioners to become clinical supervisors," he said, Liberal Member for Barker Tony Pasin welcomed the commitment which he believes would be a key component for the training and retention of medical professionals in the electorate of Barker. "The Riverland Academy of Clinical Excellence is a fantastic initiative based on the premise that focusing GP training where the shortage exists and using a collaborative model across jurisdictions is a key way to solve the issue," Mr Pasin said. "I'm a big supporter of training GPs in our region because there is a better chance these students will stay here when their training is complete. "It's all part of the plan to make our regions even better places to live, work and raise a family."

New hub to support retention of medical graduates in regional South Australia on the cards Dylan Hogarth