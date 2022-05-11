Rural City of Murray Bridge proposes rate rise of 3.5 percent

news, local-news,

THE Rural City of Murray Bridge is asking for feedback on it Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022-2023 which proposes an average rate increase of 3.5 percent. The council is engaging in public consultation on the draft plan which outlines the proposed program of works for the next financial year. The rate increase of 3.5 per cent is less than the March 2022 CPI increase of 4.7 pc, and council says it hopes to aid in easing the burden on ratepayers. Councillor's discussed the draft budget on Monday night, ahead of its release to the public. Cr Wayne Thorley praised the what he called "a balanced budget which "means the needs of our community." Mr Thorley said he understood increasing property valuations, particularly for riverfront properties, would have an impact on rates, but said it was a state-based problem. "On one hand its great to know your property asset value is increasing in the eyes of the Valuer-General, but it also has a (rate) consequence in the mean time and how we come to a solution to that in the future at some stage I do not know the answer," he said. "It's a state-based problem, rates are a property tax which are instituted by the state government to supply services locally so I think its a conversation that has to be had at that level but ultimately, we've done the best we can and I think we've got some great outcomes." Mayor Brenton Lewis said the council had reduced the rate in the dollar by 7 percent, which he said was "a brave move by any council". Cr Airlie Keen said was pleased the budget recommended a rate-rise less than CPI. "As valuations grow, it therefore puts pressure on the rate in the dollar and it needs to reduce and I commend administration for recognising that and recommending that the rate in the dollar be reduced," she said. "Overall we are lifting rates by 3.5 pc which is less than CPI which importantly reduces the rate in the dollar." Mayor Lewis urged residents to have their say so council could consider community feedback before adopting a final budget at its June meeting. "I encourage residents to read the draft Annual Business Plan and see how we intend to continue building a safe, proud and progressive place to live, work and play," he said. "Our ongoing delivery of community infrastructure works in the face of a tough economic environment will continue through our baseline capital program of $9.7m, ensuring the long term financial sustainability of Council is balanced with delivering our community needs." Council is seeking to fund capital renewal programs amounting to $8.8 million. The proposed draft budget includes $3.2M in road renewal and the Greenspace program will look to commence installation of irrigation systems to use 'green-up' reserves such as Magpie Reserve and Rotary Jubilee Park. "In addition to receiving funding for continuing works at Sturt Reserve, Council plans to replace the jetty at Woodlane Reserve with a floating pontoon," Mayor Lewis said. The final Annual Business Plan and Budget 2022-2023 will be considered by Council for adoption on 14 June 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/124ba9ef-854f-49c5-bc85-0f80bcf32b87.jpg/r780_1125_3611_2725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg