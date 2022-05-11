news, local-news,

MAJOR traffic disruptions are set to hit Murray Bridge with 18 months of delays and closures expected as repair work starts on the town's original bridge. The $36 million of refurbishments will force traffic on the Old Murray Bridge to a single-lane and significantly impact local travel to and from the eastside. Temporary traffic lights with a responsive sequence will be used to direct traffic on the bridge, and are expected to increase commute times. The closest alternative crossing of the River Murray is the Swanport Bridge - about 8.5 kms away - which would add about 15 minutes to most commutes. The Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) plans to minimise delays for road users by using the lights and ensuring a traffic controller is on site at peak times. Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick said he acknowledged there would be some inconvenience over the next 18 months with lane closures on the bridge, however, it was necessary for the major upgrade to take place. "At the end of the day you either have one lane or you close the bridge," Mr Pederick said. A DIT spokesperson said that council notifications were originally published in August 2021, following the announcement of the refurbishments in the June 2021 State Budget. In March 2022, more than 1,400 information pamphlets were letterboxed and since then there have been regular meetings between DIT and the local council, businesses and commercial interests. On Thursday, May 12, a member's meeting will be held at the RSL with the project's site supervisor to explain some of the impacts the refurbishment would have on the business and its upcoming events. The RSL is waiting until after the meeting to comment. "Some delays are unfortunately unavoidable," a DIT spokesperson said. "We appreciate these changed traffic conditions are an inconvenience for the local community. The project team has engaged broadly with the community and key businesses in the area in the lead up to major works commencing to seek feedback on the traffic arrangements and ensure there is a high level of project awareness." This major project comes less than a year after minor repairs were made to the bridge in June and July of 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/b288da4e-fbf0-482f-914a-71246453da38.jpg/r180_568_3530_2461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg