Mayoral column: Business Plan demonstrates commitment to delivering quality services

On Monday night, The Murray Bridge council met to consider the Draft Business Plan and Budget for the 2022/23 financial year. The Business Plan is the most significant document that council produces each year as its sets out what funds council will receive and how it intends to use these within the community. Our consideration last night was on the Draft Plan which will now go out to the community for consultation. Included in this year's draft Annual Business Plan is all the Capital and Key Projects that are planned for next year so that the community has opportunity to provide feedback. For 2022/23, council has budgeted to spend $44.8m. This includes $35.1m on Services and Key Projects and $9.7m on new assets and upgrades of existing assets. The proposed Capital Program provides for $8.8m to be spent on the renewal and replacement of existing assets. The Rates Revenue Forecast takes into account the growth and property value increases advised by the Valuer-General. Our projections reflect growth of 4.0pc, property value increases of 10.5pc and a rate in the dollar decrease of 7.0%. The resultant impact is an average Rate increase for existing rate payers of 3.5pc, significantly lower than the March 2022 CPI of 4.7pc. The draft Annual Business Plan demonstrates Council's commitment to delivering quality services, maintaining financial accountability and working with our communities to secure a Proud, Safe and Progressive future for the Rural City of Murray Bridge. I encourage all community members to get an electronic copy from our website or obtain a hard copy from the LGC or Library. Please take the time to read the Plan and provide us with your thoughts and feedback. Consultation closes on 31 May 2022 and we will be holding a Public Meeting to discuss the plan on 30 May 2022 at the LGC. Significantly Council received and considered the report on the third quarter of operations under our current, 2021/22 Annual Business Plan. This report was an opportunity to adjust some of the budget expectations to reflect progress during the first 9 months of the year. Of particular note, Council last night approved increasing the budget income to reflect our success in obtaining a Summer Bushfires Grants of $1.5m to delivery further works at Sturt Reserve. This will release $1.5m in matched funding and enable a $3m work package in the History and Tourism Precinct to be carried out. After the adjustments, Council anticipates delivering an underlying surplus of just over $1m, money that is then reinvested in community development projects. As I have previously reported, in March Council commenced a pubic consultation process, in conjunction with Mt Barker Council, to seek feedback on a "Traffic Light" option for resolving pedestrian access at Erskine Bridge in Callington. Consultation commenced with feedback invited between 21 March 2022 and 11 April 2022. All feedback was collated by the District Council of Mount Barker and circulated to the Rural City of Murray Bridge to provide opportunity for both administrations to independently analyse the responses. A public information session was held at the Callington Hall on 7 April to provide further project details to the community regarding the options considered to date and to provide further understanding of the traffic light option. Both councils have now met to discuss the feedback received, noting that comments generally did not support the proposed option. Respondents did indicate their strong desire to have pedestrian access across the Bremer River but their preference was for a dedicated pedestrian bridge. On that basis, both Rural City of Murray Bridge and Mt Barker Council consider that further targeted public consultation is required and Council last night approved that targeted consultation now occur with key community stakeholder groups. This will occur over the coming months. Council also provided support for a joint application from Ultimate Motorsports Events and Motorsport Australia, to host a stage of the 2022 Adelaide Hills Rally, on 22 October 2022. This will involve a "Monarto Mega leg", within the Rural City of Murray Bridge. The event is part of the Adelaide Hills Rally, the Shannon's MotorSport Australia Championships and the Bend Classic which will take place from Thursday 20 October 2022 to Sunday 23 October 2022. While the event will principally be based at The Bend Motorsport Facility at Tailem Bend a Street Party will be held in Murray Bridge on the evening of Thursday 20 October 2022 to engage with the local community. This will feature a circuit and rally cars on display with opportunities for the community to meet drivers, bringing activity and excitement to our business centre. Following extensive community consultation, Council last night approved the next stage in designing the Silo Art Mural with the theme reflecting "A Moment on the Murray". Council will receive final design and be ready to commence later this year once dates can be confirmed. This will be an exciting development for our town, creating an iconic piece of public art and a sense of community pride and appreciation. It is anticipated that the project will increase tourism, increase visitations to the nearby Sixth Street Arts precinct and also encourage interest in the broader Australian Silo Art Trail. Council is looking forward to seeing this significant project being undertaken over the next six months.

