Coalition plans funding extension for Murray River Study Hub

A RE-ELECTED Coalition Government would provide the Murray River Study Hub with a further four years funding to continue to offer students in the Murraylands and Riverland to further their education opportunities. The Murray River Study Hub opened in Murray Bridge in 2019 and has been continually growing in popularity as a destination for Murraylands students to navigate their way through courses and study without having to travel to Adelaide. Murray River Study Hub Program Manager Vanessa Leigh told The Standard the hub was open to all student with no university allegiance "We offer support to anyone studying any course, through any university," Ms Leigh said. The Murray River Study Hub is one of 16 Regional University Centres set to share in up to $27.9 million over four years if the Coalition form government. Minister for Regional Education Senator Bridget McKenzie said extending funding for a further four years would enable Murray River Study Hub to continue supporting its students and the broader community until June 2026. "The Murray River Study Hub makes university study easier for people in the Murraylands and Riverland areas as it offers a new way to earn their degree in an accessible, rewarding and economic way," Minister McKenzie said. "We are extremely proud of the Regional University Centres program, which enables aspiring students from regional Australia to be supported while undertaking study by distance with any Australian tertiary provider. "These centres make a real difference to our students, as they no longer have to leave their friends and families to pursue higher education and can remain at home while studying, where their skills can boost local communities and economies, which is part of our plan for a strong economy and a stronger future. Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP said Regional University Centres offer students access to high-speed internet, dedicated study spaces, computer facilities and importantly, administrative and academic skills. "All Australians, no matter where they live, deserve access to high-quality education and these centres offer the facilities and support local students need to access a tertiary education, which helps to level the playing field with their city counterparts," Mr Pasin said.

