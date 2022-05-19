Discover what's on in the Murraylands
TIME TOGETHER
Parent Child Mother Goose program
Thursday, May 19, 141 Railway Tce, Tailem Bend, 9.30am-10.15am, storytelling and musical experience to help a child's development, suitable for children aged newborn to 5yo, bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/896839
HERE COMES THE BRIDE
Wedding Expo
Sunday, May 22, Bridges Event Centre, 342 Brinkley Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-2pm, ceremony and wedding set ups as well as a range of local suppliers from florists to cake makers and jewellers. Free event, register to attend at www.bridgesevents.com.au/expo
MAGICAL FUN
Music Miracles
Tuesday, May 24, Thiele Reserve, Murray Bridge East, 11am-12noon, $10pp. Music Miracles aims to teach children aged newborn-5 language through the use of musical instruments. Details www.eventbrite.com.au
LEARN MORE
Getting to know your iPhone
Wednesday, May 25, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12 noon, getting started with your new Apple iPhone may be easier than you think. Free event, for booking information phone 8539 1175.
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
SING OUT LOUD
Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio
Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
DRIVING DELIGHT
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 12pm Friday before publication