Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Local News
TIME TOGETHER

Parent Child Mother Goose program

Thursday, May 19, 141 Railway Tce, Tailem Bend, 9.30am-10.15am, storytelling and musical experience to help a child's development, suitable for children aged newborn to 5yo, bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/896839

HERE COMES THE BRIDE

Wedding Expo

Sunday, May 22, Bridges Event Centre, 342 Brinkley Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-2pm, ceremony and wedding set ups as well as a range of local suppliers from florists to cake makers and jewellers. Free event, register to attend at www.bridgesevents.com.au/expo

MAGICAL FUN

Music Miracles

Tuesday, May 24, Thiele Reserve, Murray Bridge East, 11am-12noon, $10pp. Music Miracles aims to teach children aged newborn-5 language through the use of musical instruments. Details www.eventbrite.com.au

LEARN MORE

Getting to know your iPhone

Wednesday, May 25, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12 noon, getting started with your new Apple iPhone may be easier than you think. Free event, for booking information phone 8539 1175.

RACING AWAY

Murray Bridge Races

Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.

SING OUT LOUD

Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio

Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455

ALL REVVED UP

Car and Coffee On The River Mannum

Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.

DRIVING DELIGHT

Cars and Coffee

Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available

MARKET DAY

Mannum Riverside Markets

Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303

