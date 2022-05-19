Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

TIME TOGETHER Parent Child Mother Goose program Thursday, May 19, 141 Railway Tce, Tailem Bend, 9.30am-10.15am, storytelling and musical experience to help a child's development, suitable for children aged newborn to 5yo, bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/896839 HERE COMES THE BRIDE Wedding Expo Sunday, May 22, Bridges Event Centre, 342 Brinkley Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-2pm, ceremony and wedding set ups as well as a range of local suppliers from florists to cake makers and jewellers. Free event, register to attend at www.bridgesevents.com.au/expo MAGICAL FUN Music Miracles Tuesday, May 24, Thiele Reserve, Murray Bridge East, 11am-12noon, $10pp. Music Miracles aims to teach children aged newborn-5 language through the use of musical instruments. Details www.eventbrite.com.au LEARN MORE Getting to know your iPhone Wednesday, May 25, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12 noon, getting started with your new Apple iPhone may be easier than you think. Free event, for booking information phone 8539 1175. RACING AWAY Murray Bridge Races Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. SING OUT LOUD Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455 ALL REVVED UP Car and Coffee On The River Mannum Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. DRIVING DELIGHT Cars and Coffee Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available MARKET DAY Mannum Riverside Markets Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303 EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 12pm Friday before publication

