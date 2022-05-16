news, local-news,

NOTHING could separate Meningie and Manum in their River Murray A grade clash on Saturday. The Roos held a one-point lead as the final siren went but the Bears' had a chance to win it with a shot after the siren on a tough angle. A behind was scored and both sides finished 10.16 76 in what was a thrilling match. Meningie's best players here Clinton Walker, Peter Reichelt, Sam Sanders, Jack Holliday and Justin Smart who returned to the Bears during the week. For Mannum, Joel Webster, Jacob Stagg, Jack Bormann, Tyson Schellen and Mitchell Heward were their best. At Jervois, the undermanned Bluds did enough to hold off a spirited Mypolonga side. It was an even affair at half-time, locked at 33-all before the class of the Bluds got them over the line. The second-placed Bluds were challenged for much of the afternoon without some key players while Mypolonga - who have just one win this season, tried hard to match it with Jervois. The Bluds ran out winners 14.11 95 to 9.7 61. For Jervois Tom Kluske, Mitchell Noye, Bienfait Bigazi, Zane Barry and Will Farrer were their bet players while Mypolonga's Kelvin Smith, Jordan Hein, Jack Freestone, Todd Howson and Timothy Atkins all played well. In the final game, Imperials were too strong for Ramblers, winning by 55 points. Imperials were heavy favourites to win the clash against the young Rooster side, however, the Roosters showed glimpses to keep the fans happy and even won the last term. Both sides had plenty to celebrate, with Rooster Alex Pfeiffer and Blue Louis DeMcihele celebrating their 150-game milestone. The Blues' best were Clint Diment, Louis De Michele, Nathan Daish, Harley Montgomery and Sean Samblic. Ramblers' best were Max Marchetti, Justin Martin, Alex Pfeiffer, Jesse Paech and Nelson Miller.

River Murray football: Roos, Bears play out thrilling draw, rivals celebrate milestones | GALLERY