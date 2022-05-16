The Murray Valley Standard weekly newsletter, May 16

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Happy Monday, folks! The big news around Murray Bridge last week was the work happening on the old bridge and just what it means for residents. Major traffic disruptions are set to hit Murray Bridge with 18 months of delays and closures expected as repair work starts on the town's original bridge. Residents of the east side want to know how they will be compensated for increased travel times as the Old Murray Bridge is reduced to single-lane traffic. Another hot topic over the past week has been rates after local councils release their annual draft budgets. The Rural City of Murray Bridge is proposing a rate increase for existing rate payers of 3.5pc, lower than the March 2022 CPI of 4.7pc. A six percent rate-rise is on the cards for Mid Murray ratepayers while the Karoonda East Murray Council is proposing a 8.1 pc rate-rise. If you are a rate-payer and you want to have a say about the proposed budgets, The Standard wants to hear from you. Contact us: dylan.hogarth@austcommunitymedia.com.au. In sport news, nothing could separate Meningie and Manum in their River Murray footy clash at Meningie on Saturday. In a thrilling match, a behind kicked after the siren saw the scores locked at 10.16 (76) each. In the other matches, an under-manned Jervois team was able to shake off a determined Mypolonga Tigers to win by 34 points and Imperials had a comfortable win over rivals Ramblers. Check out all the action when the weekend's sports photos are posted to our website today. Speaking of photos, the featured photo above is from Saturday's Roll, Ride and Whip at the Sturt Reserve Skate Park. Our photographer William Bailey captured all the action from the skate, BMX and scooter workshops, so look out for those photos later today.

