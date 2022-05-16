news, local-news,

Landholders will be helped with their pest plant and animal issues by a new district officer. The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) has appointed Rob McGregor. He will be based in the Cambrai area. Growing up in Whyalla Mr McGregor had a passion for the outdoors sparked by spending his childhood riding motorbikes and fishing. For the past eight years, Mr McGregor has been a project firefighter for the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Mr McGregor remains actively involved as a firefighter through the Department of Environment and Water with the fire management group. More stories: Skilled in the use of all types of heavy machinery, Mr McGregor has an extensive knowledge of bushfire response and the conducting of prescribed burns. His previous involvement with stock feed and rural supplies has prepared him with experience in both broad acre and small crop farming. Last year, Mr McGregor worked with the MRLB undertaking pest and weed management control, which included the removal of rabbit warrens. Since he started, Mr McGregor has been busy visiting landowners and organising pest and weed management. Most of Mr McGregor's downtime time is spent with his wife, four grown-up children, and grandchild. He also enjoys exploring the natural world, camping and touring the Australian outback, even to remote areas and national parks. Both Mr McGregor and the district team are supported by the MRLB through funding from the landscape levies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/b363e5c6-b892-4226-9754-c3213cb30c0c.jpg/r0_192_2289_1485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg