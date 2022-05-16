news, local-news,

Murray Bridge residents diagnosed with breast cancer have little choice but to travel to Adelaide for treatment, so the support of local nurses like Annie Williams is vital. Annie has been working for the McGrath Foundation for the past three years as the Murray Bridge breast care nurse, helping people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families through treatment. Support comes in the form of counselling, clinical care, emotional support and coordinating care by aiding people to access other services that they may need. Ms Williams said that sometimes a diagnosis of breast cancer is not the only thing going on in someone's life, normally there are a lot of other things happening. "Sometimes there's people who have been made redundant from work, or have financial difficulties anyway, and social support is not as good as it can be," Ms Williams said. "It's about linking them in with services or financial aid, or counselling services anyway, which is really important with a cancer diagnosis." Ms Williams' role as a breast care nurse is beneficial for those living in and around Murray Bridge. Murray Bridge is fortunate enough to have a breast cancer support group for those who have been diagnosed and for people who have gotten to the other side. Social support groups allow people to connect with other like minded individuals in the community who understand their situation and just talk. However, Murray Bridge does not have the facilities required to care for most patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Ms Williams said that travelling and organising transport into Adelaide to access treatment adds a significant financial strain on patients. Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy must travel into Adelaide once a week, and those who are doing radiation treatment have appointments every day for 3 to 6 weeks, often meaning they're unable to work. "It's about coordinating support and getting transport involved, it's talking to the radiation people and going 'hey, can you make it 10'oclock?'" Ms Williams said. "We're lucky, we've got a great council that has transport available as well, but they can be expensive when it's everyday." "You can see that you've linked them [patients] into the right services... sometimes choosing not to have treatment because they don't want to, and my job is to support them in those decisions. "But sometimes, they're choosing not to have treatment because they can't work out how they're going to get themselves to places and that's where I come in and say 'actually no, we can put things into place, put support services in so you can have that treatment.'" For International Nurse Day, the McGrath Foundation has committed funding for an extra 250 Breast Care Nurses by 2025. The McGrath Foundation aims to bring the same support Ms Williams does for her patients to as many Australians as possible that are struggling through their diagnosis and treatment period.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/d27b137c-fcfc-4add-98aa-ccacc5bba5b9.jpg/r11_376_4023_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg