Rolling, riding and whipping at Sturt Reserve | GALLERY

news, local-news,

STURT Reserve was a hub of activity action on Saturday, May 14 as the Murray Bridge Skate Park played host to the Roll, Ride and Whip event. The event - part of the 2022 Youth Week celebrations - saw The Station and Roll All Day team up and provide Murraylands youth free skate, scoot and BMX workshops, live music performed by local artists, a free barbecue and aerosol art demos. It also provided those interested to engage in discussions around the development of a new bike park in Murray Bridge. Young people in the Murraylands are envisioning a riverfront bike park at the back of Sturt Reserve to complement the existing Murray Bridge Skate Park and the Rural City of Murray Bridge kicked-off a consultation process bout a conceptual design on Saturday. Roll All Day instructors were on hand to teach the basic skills through to intermediate skills,

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/b33c093f-2a6e-4968-90ad-e43adb63f891.jpg/r0_22_960_564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg