Rolling, riding and whipping at Sturt Reserve | GALLERY
STURT Reserve was a hub of activity action on Saturday, May 14 as the Murray Bridge Skate Park played host to the Roll, Ride and Whip event.
The event - part of the 2022 Youth Week celebrations - saw The Station and Roll All Day team up and provide Murraylands youth free skate, scoot and BMX workshops, live music performed by local artists, a free barbecue and aerosol art demos.
It also provided those interested to engage in discussions around the development of a new bike park in Murray Bridge.
Young people in the Murraylands are envisioning a riverfront bike park at the back of Sturt Reserve to complement the existing Murray Bridge Skate Park and the Rural City of Murray Bridge kicked-off a consultation process bout a conceptual design on Saturday.
Roll All Day instructors were on hand to teach the basic skills through to intermediate skills,