Adelaide Hills Rally gets green light for Monarto Mega Leg

news, local-news,

THE Rural City of Murray Bridge will host a stage of the 2022 Adelaide Hills Rally, with council throwing their support behind the 'Monarto Mega Leg'. The council approved a joint application from Ultimate Motorsports Events and Motorsport Australia to host a stage of the 2022 Adelaide Hills Rally on October 22, 2022. The leg will include rally action in Monarto and will see the closing of Frahns Farm, Wattle Road, Preamimma, Anders Road, Law, Panican Hill and Critchley roads on the day of racing. The event is part of the Adelaide Hills Rally, the Shannon's MotorSport Australia Championships and the Bend Classic which will take place from Thursday, October 20 2022 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. Mayor Brenton Lewis told The Standard a proposed street party in Murray Bridge to support the event would bring excitement to town. "While the event will principally be based at The Bend Motorsport Facility at Tailem Bend a Street Party will be held in Murray Bridge on the evening of Thursday 20 October 2022 to engage with the local community," he said. "This will feature a circuit and rally cars on display with opportunities for the community to meet drivers, bringing activity and excitement to our business centre." However, every elected member was happy to support the event with Cr Karen Eckermann detailing concerns about near by animal sanctuaries. "I was disappointed when I looked at the maps to discover that although the proponent has said it had by-passed all the animal shelters there, in actual fact the commencement of this race is going to be right outside probably the resident who complained the most bitterly last time about the problems for her kangaroo sanctuary," she said. "I just can't understand why that area hasn't been avoided altogether, I'm very disappointed ... I won't be supporting it." But, fellow councillor Matt O'Brien said that he believed the rally organisers had done enough. "In previous years I haven't supported (the rally) ... it seems to be these people have taken a lot of action to mitigate some of the concerns." "In my mind they have done enough to change my mind." The event has a history of being a hotly-debated topic for the Murray Bridge council. In 2019, Mayor Lewis used his deciding vote to grant the rally permission to go ahead after councillors split 4-4 on the issue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d96cc4ec-fcbb-4dd2-88a2-9fd2ff25c453.jpg/r11_17_934_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg