Dedicated pedestrian bridge needed in Callington

The people have spoken; a dedicated foot-bridge is needed in Callington. The Bremer River - which runs through Callington - is only crossed crossed by a one-way vehicle bridge. The historic Erskine Bridge which was built in 1874 and is listed as a place of state heritage significance but does not accommodate foot traffic. In February, a push for a new bridge was thrown back on the agenda by Hammond candidate John Illingworth who met with residents and made an election pledge to ensure a resolution was achieved. The Bremer River marks the boundary between the Mount Barker and Murray Bridge council districts and the Rural City of Murray Bridge reported that over the past five years the councils had collaborated to investigate many design options to improve pedestrian safety. Last month, a public information session was held at the Callington Hall on to provide further project details to the community regarding the options considered to date and to provide further understanding a traffic light option on the existing bridge Council reported that of the options considered only a traffic light option was within the project budget of $450,00 with a separate pedestrian bridge having an estimated cost of more than $1 million. However, Mayor Brenton Lewis said it was clear the community weren't in favour of a traffic light solution and wanted a dedicated pedestrian bridge "All feedback was collated by the District Council of Mount Barker and circulated to the Rural City of Murray Bridge to provide opportunity for both administrations to independently analyse the responses," he said. "A public information session was held at the Callington Hall on April 7 to provide further project details to the community regarding the options considered to date and to provide further understanding of the traffic light option." "Both councils have now met to discuss the feedback received, noting that comments generally did not support the proposed option. "Respondents did indicate their strong desire to have pedestrian access across the Bremer River but their preference was for a dedicated pedestrian bridge. "On that basis, both Rural City of Murray Bridge and Mt Barker Council consider that further targeted public consultation is required and Council last night approved that targeted consultation now occur with key community stakeholder groups ... this will occur over the coming months."

