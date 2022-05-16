Murraylands cyclists set to tackle 100 Mile Classic in Mt Gambier

news, local-news,

Murraylands Cycling Club members Jason Woodard and Bill Robinson will be making the journey down to Mt Gambier this weekend to tackle the 100 Mile Classic on Saturday and back it up on Sunday in the State Kermesse Championships. The 100 Mile Classic is an open handicapped event in it's 85th year with a 160-kilometre course winding its way through the Limestone Coast region with nine sprints along the way and a tough climb up the "Mile Hill". With a prize purse of over $12,000 for the weekend and 94 entries in Mens 100 Mile Classic there's bound to be some tough competition. Sunday's Kermesse event is run around the picturesque 3.6km Blue Lake circuit. Jason will be racing for 75 minutes plus two laps in the men's open championship while Bill's event will be for 50 minutes plus two laps in the open graded support race. Both riders have been doing a lot of training on the road together in the lead up to the event and said they are looking forward to the event. "My prep for the 100mile race weekend in Mt Gambier which consists of a 160km handicapped 'chop' Saturday and a 75-minute kemerse on the Sunday around the Blue Lake has been a continuation from training leading into Brisbane. developing a large base for later in the season," Woodard said. "With five-to-six-hour rides and longer duration intervals becoming a staple in recent weeks and months, with a short period of 'sharpening' up the legs two weeks out. "Overall it's probably going to be a pretty fun but brutal weekend of racing and I'm sure there'll be some 'fine' weather forecasted for out that way to make the racing a little more interesting too." Robinson said the pair would head to Mt Gambier on Friday afternoon for registration. "We completed a six and a half hour training ride (on May 1), covering just over 200km at more than 31kph," he said. "Sunday week we plan to ride out to Harrogate for an AHCC event as a final training ride in preparation for Mount Gambier the following weekend. "The event is a handicap and expecting I'll be starting mid field and guessing Jason will be in the one of the last two groups to start ... (I am) looking forward to the chase." - Details: If you would like to help us in our journey by becoming a member visit www.murraylandscc.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/124361ff-3e71-4835-8df6-d8c3f41f32bf.jpg/r0_194_920_714_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Murraylands cyclists set to tackle 100 Mile Classic in Mt Gambier