Big guns through to semi-finals in Club Championships

Last Saturday's quarter finals lived up to expectations with some brilliant golf being played and a few tight finishes ensuing. Top seed Aaron Zrim wasn't expected to have much trouble with Luke Williams, this proved to be the case with a comfortable 7&5 win for Zrim. Greg Lannan had Graeme Southern at his mercy when he was 5 up half way around, but the gritty Southern refused to throw in the towel. Clawing his way back to just one down with a hole to play, Southern squared the 18th to see Lannan progress. Jeff Morgan began like a rocket with three birdies in the first four holes, leaving Corey Dahlitz in his wake before the outclassed Dahlitz held his own for the rest of the round but Morgan was too good and won 5&4. The big match up was between good friends Mark Bolton and Andrew Meddle and this contest did not disappoint with some super golf being played. In a mild upset, Meddle proved a shade too good an won 2&1 with Bolton not having the gods on his side on a couple of occasions. So onto the semi finals this Saturday where it's Zrim v Meddle and Lannan v Morgan in two intense matchups. The super consistent Morgan would be expected to be too solid for Lannan, while one may as well toss a coin in the other match up. Zrim has the advantage of distance off the tee but Meddle, if he is on, certainly has the short game to win it. The only prediction is that we should see a terrific 36 hole final on the Sunday between whichever pair makes it. In the "B" grade top rated and very much in form golfer Joe Marcus looks likely to repeat his title win from several years back, although Kayne Rigby, Michael Vella and Rod Thoman will be busting to spoil his party. The "C" grade saw top ranked Malcolm Blight almost bundled out by "Gentleman George" Langsford as he had to drain a knee trembling six foot putt on the 18th to force a play off up the 1st, which he duly won. There are decades of experience in the semi final line up here - Mal Blight v Maurice Wells and Graham Edwards v "Aussie Bob" McCormick. Finally, the Veterans pits Lloyd Norrish against Peter "Flash" Langcake and Gavin Sanderson against "Fabulous Phil" O'Malley. Four fairly easygoing unflustered types here and with this division being based on handicaps picking winners is a lottery. Good luck to all and may the best men win. In a reduced field due to the Club Championships, Garry Ryan took out the SOLAR WHOLESALERS Stableford event in fine style with 38 points. Echunga Golf Club visitor, Garth Dodd, was runner up with 35 points that included a 23 point back nine. Young player, Josh Doyle filled third place, also with a handy 35 points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/9f5d1d2b-1734-4737-a9d7-0c926a2c29b9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big guns through to semi-finals in Club Championships