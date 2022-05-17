news, local-news,

South Coast Motocross (SCMX) saw a great turnout at last weekend's public ride day event. With 120 participants attending, families travelled from across South Australia to put their tyres on their new track. Some members spent the Saturday night camping at the track before an early start of juniors and seniors hitting the main MX track. Recreational riders and experienced racers have the opportunity to ride the track together to practise their skills, with riders improving every ride day. Beginner riders filled the junior development track, becoming more confident and learning more skills with each circuit. SCMX volunteers prepared a BBQ lunch to fuel up riders for the day. The club received nothing but positive feedback from all participating riders and volunteer workers. SCMX is now preparing themselves and the track for the upcoming Round 2 of the Club Championships coming up on June 5. For all club updates and upcoming events visit SCMX Club on Facebook and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/2257381c-de23-45f9-a723-6c36d28ae80e.jpg/r0_25_800_477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg