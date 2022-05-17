Eat the problem: World-famous chef's solution to invasive carp issue | RECIPE

news, local-news,

RENOWNED world-famous chef Mark Best has become a strong supporter of a "eat the problem" concept to deal with invasive carp during a recent trip to the Murraylands, Mallee and Coorong. Mark has used his trip to push a solution to controlling the invasive carp species in the Murray River, not only utilising the pest species but serving it up at major events and restaurants. Carp is an introduced, invasive species and has been subject to many national control plans as large populations of the invasive species wreck havoc in the River Murray. The now-Sydney-based top chef - who grew up in Pinnaroo - took to the waters with Coorong Wild Seafood's Glen Hill who have encouraged the use of the carp for the past decade, and have been successful in getting it onto the menu in various Sydney restaurants. Currently, for every 1000 kilos of carp, only 200kg of produce is used, due to processing and filleting the fish manually. Coorong Wild Seafood believe investment into a processing facility would increase the viability of carp by 50 percent, with less waste. Mark said his experience with Coorong Wild Seafood in Meningie was special. "Spending time with Glen (fisherman) and Duncan out on the water just reiterated why it's so incredibly important for us to get sustainable carp on more menus around Australia," he said. Proving his point, Mark cooked up 45 kilograms of a Thai-inspired carp larb for 300 guests at his recent Tasting Australia event in Loxton. Fishing for carp would not only reduce the number in the waterways but could eliminate the need to introduce a virus into the water. Mark said if treated right, carp did not develop a muddy flavour, which is due to the release of a stress hormone - not muddy waters. He has used carp at the Sydney Seafood School - helping show other chefs how to use it. Mark and other top chef Duncan Welgemoed with Coorong Wild Seafood's Glen Hill). This of course comes hot on the tail of the Riverland chef's tour and Tasting Australia event in Loxton on 30 April. The Murraylands visit has been organised by the RDAMR, as part of the Agri Food Tourism Development Program. CARP LARB Serves: 4 Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Ingredients 250 gm (34 cup) glutinous rice 50gm thin slices galangal 2 kaffir lime leaves, coarsely torn 2 lemongrass stalk, thinly sliced 600 gm Coorong Wild Carp Mince 1 dessert sp Light Soy 3 tsp ground toasted small red chilli, plus extra whole to serve 20 gms crushed palm sugar 150ml fish sauce 180 ml (14 cup) lime juice, plus extra wedges, to serve 6 tbsp thinly sliced red shallots 6 tbsp sliced spring onions 1 cup coriander leaves and chopped stalks, plus extra sprigs to serve 1 cup mint, plus extra to serve 1 cup chopped sawtooth coriander To serve: 1/2 small white cabbage 400 gms green beans 4 small cucumbers Method Dry-roast glutinous rice in a frying pan over low-medium heat, with galangal, lime leaf and chopped lemongrass tossing or stirring, until its evenly pale gold in colour (15 minutes). leave to cool and then grind to a fine powder in a mortar and pestle, upright blender or spice (coffee) grinder In a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, bring 1/2 cup water and soy to a boil, add the minced carp then, with a large wooden spoon, work quickly to break it up and cook evenly Transfer to a bowl, and while still warm add 2-3 tbsp of the ground glutinous rice, then toasted chilli. Stir and toss to distribute evenly . Add palm sugar, fish sauce and lime juice to taste To finish, add shallot, spring onion and all the soft herbs and toss gently until evenly distributed. Taste and adjust seasoning; it should have all the hallmarks of a Thai salad: spicy, sour and salty with a rounded sweetness, which should not dominate. Top with extra chillies and serve with cabbage, beans, cucumber, extra herbs, lime wedges,

