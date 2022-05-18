news, local-news,

The good work of the Murray Bridge SES is celebrated on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day), with 128 call outs in the past year. The volunteers of the Murray Bridge SES unit put their lives on hold to help those in need and protect their community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Murray Bridge is one of 67 SES units across the nation that are being celebrated today on WOW Day. Claire Bartlett, the unit manager of the Murray Bridge SES said that the unit is mostly parents volunteering to help the community, whether it's road crashes, severe weather reports, or even assisting residents. "I would want someone to help me if I was in trouble," she said. WOW Day falls in the middle of National Volunteer Week, a week dedicated to celebrating over 6 million volunteers across Australia. Chris Beattie, the South Australia State Emergency Services (SASES) Chief Officer said the volunteers of the SES undertake hundreds of hours of training to ensure they have the skills required to best assist safety in the community. "Wear Orange Wednesday on 18 May is an ideal opportunity for South Australians to show their appreciation and recognise our volunteer's amazing dedication to protecting lives, saving property and assisting the recovery of impacted communities," he said. On WOW Day people are encouraged to share photos or videos of themselves wearing orange to social media with the hashtag #thankyouses. "We thank them for their courage and leadership, and it is so important we take a moment to thank our emergency services volunteers who are there in our time of need," said Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick. "This is a wonderful way to celebrate those who always put others before themselves" For more information on the SES and how to apply, visit: https://www.ses.sa.gov.au/home/.

