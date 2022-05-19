news, local-news,

Lower Murray freshwater turtles suffer vicious attacks from foxes, killing the females and digging up their nests. The 1 Million Turtles Community Conservation Program is a nationally run program that promotes collaboration between scientists and community members to support conservation for threatened Australian freshwater turtles. Doctor Sylvia Clarke is the Senior Project Officer of the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) and a member of the 1 Million Turtles team. Dr Clarke has been working with both organisations to access a suitable location to conduct the National Nest Predation Experiment, which will generate an interactive map to identify region specific predation rates. Dr Clarke said community support is essential when finding the nesting hotspots, when people do see turtle nests, they should log them on the Turtle Sat website. "It's things like, keeping an eye on nesting... and protecting the nests one-by-one, and also looking at fox exclusion fencing in bigger areas which is something that Paiwalla is looking into," she said. The 1 Million Turtles team are looking for volunteers who are willing to visit sites and participate in the experiment. Volunteers from Wetland Habitats Association Inc will be setting up a pilot of the National Nest Predation Experiment at the Paiwalla Wetlands, 15km north of Murray Bridge on Thursday, 19 May. The team of volunteers are experienced with freshwater turtle conservation initiatives and have been chosen as the best candidates to begin the experiment. Annie Fisher, a member of the unit holders at Paiwalla Wetlands, said in past experiments, predation by foxes was up by 100 per cent within a week. "Over October last year until February this year we had 178 predated nests, which equates to 20 plus eggs per nest, so that's how many turtles have been killed by foxes," Ms Fisher said. "When we get that many predated nests people go 'Well, we thought it was a little problem, that's actually a really big problem, so how do we control them [the foxes].'" Out of the strategies discussed by volunteers and organisations was finding the nests, watching the turtles nest, and from there protecting them with mesh coverings. For the next 3 weeks, trail cameras will be positioned around Paiwalla Wetlands monitoring chicken eggs in faux turtle nests, to determine the fox predation rates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175857931/f130d136-7fd0-446c-a328-19170f18247e.JPG/r0_290_4032_2568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg