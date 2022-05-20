Sue Foster, proud mother, proud grandmother, proud Murray Bridge citizen

news, local-news,

Mother, grandmother and long time volunteer in the Murray Bridge community, Sue Foster is celebrating her final month as Murray Bridge Rotary Club President. Born and raised in Murray Bridge, Sue's grandparents encouraged her and her sister to volunteer from a young age as a junior Red Cross worker. Her parents and grandparents were involved in locally run organisations and events so it seemed fit to carry that on in her own life. Sue's late husband, Brian Foster, was similarly involved in numerous community driven organisations. He was the president of the Ramblers Football Club, the Murray Bridge Racing Club, the Rotary Club, and the Chamber of Commerce. "Through him I was always involved in local things," Sue said. "He was in Rotary and so I joined Rotary when he was not well so that I could go with him, and I enjoyed Rotary that much and enjoyed the interaction with Rotary and the members and the projects they get involved with." Working with the Murray Bridge Rotary Club has taken Sue along with other members from the Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend Rotary Clubs to Cambodia in 2019 to work on projects. "I've been involved in the arts community more years than Rotary, probably more years than I'd like to think!" she said. Being a part of Murray Bridge's art community has meant Sue was able to assist community lobbying to obtain an art gallery or space for artists to display their works. Over time, the need for an art gallery in Murray Bridge was demonstrated to Council and so the original, volunteer-run Regional Art Gallery was created to showcase local artists. At around this same time, Sue was a founding member of a local art group called the Murray Bridge Regional Art Society. "The name eventually got changed to Bridge Arts because there was a clash between the Murray Bridge Regional Art Gallery and the Murray Bridge Regional Art group and people were confused as to who was holding exhibitions and who was holding workshops," she said. "As a matter of fact, from next month I'm going to be taking art classes on a Wednesday afternoon." Sue has a rich knowledge of community art and has studied a wide variety over the years. When her older children started university, Sue decided to go back too to study a bachelor of arts in politics and anthropology, then did a graduate diploma in community cultural development in the artspace practice, all while her youngest two children were born. Later, Sue completed a Master in art history and then decided she should complete a bachelor in visual arts, completing her background in the arts and forging a passion for community art. In-between Sue's non-stop study and volunteer life, she was also involved in lots of school-based volunteering for her five children. "At one stage I was even the coach of my son's basketball team, which was quite amusing considering I'm 5 foot 2 and have never played basketball in my life," Sue said. "We had some very good players that went on to become very good players and they did very well, so I'll always be very proud of that." Prior to Murray Bridge Lutheran School's rebrand to Unity College, Sue was involved in the school council and was on committee during the name change and expansion. "Like a lot of people in the country, with children you become involved in all their schools, their sporting clubs, their football and basketball and tennis," she said. For many years, Sue was the disaster liaison officer for the Murray Bridge Red Cross. Though Sue was lucky enough to avoid a disaster during her time, she enjoyed training new volunteers for the cause. Sue pushes to participate and help in the community because she loves Murray Bridge. "I just love Murray Bridge, I always wanted to do the best for the town," Sue said. "I believe you get back what you put into the community. "It's that civic pride, if you feel good about your community, then other people will feel good about your community and there will be a flow, so it won't just be the people that live there. "I think that's something that Murray Bridge has really needed over the years, and probably still does, and it's really pleasing to see now how much better the town is looking. "I love the company, I like getting out there and meeting people, I love people, I'm a people's person!"

