Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Discover what's on in the Murraylands

RACING AWAY

Murray Bridge Races

Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.

SING OUT LOUD

Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio

Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455

ALL REVVED UP

Car and Coffee On The River

Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries), Mannum; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.

FELTING FUN

Nuno felting with Helen Moon

Saturday, June 4, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 1pm-3pm. Learn the art of Nuno felting, all while making your very own scarf. For booking availability and fees, visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/events-2/2022/6/8/nuno-felting-with-helen-moon

GAMES FOR GOLDIES

Casino Night

Saturday, June 4, Tailem Bend Football Club, 8pm, enjoy a fun night out, for more information visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022266657709

HIP-HOPPER RETURNS

Claz & Kirby at Murray Bridge with Iggs and Prospeks

Saturday, June 4, Imperial Football Club, Murray Bridge, 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $10pp and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/claz-kirby-murray-bridge-with-iggs-and-prospeks-mpc-set-tickets-328639849637

DRIVING DELIGHT

Cars and Coffee

Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available

MARKET DAY

Mannum Riverside Markets

Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303

REV IT UP

South Coast Motocross Club Championships

Sunday, June 5, South Coast Motocross Club, 9am. Come and watch round 2 of the SCMX Club Championships, a revving ride for the whole family. Free entry, for more information visit the SCMX Facebook page

