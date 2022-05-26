Discover what's on in the Murraylands
RACING AWAY
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
SING OUT LOUD
Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio
Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River
Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries), Mannum; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
FELTING FUN
Nuno felting with Helen Moon
Saturday, June 4, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 1pm-3pm. Learn the art of Nuno felting, all while making your very own scarf. For booking availability and fees, visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/events-2/2022/6/8/nuno-felting-with-helen-moon
GAMES FOR GOLDIES
Casino Night
Saturday, June 4, Tailem Bend Football Club, 8pm, enjoy a fun night out, for more information visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022266657709
HIP-HOPPER RETURNS
Claz & Kirby at Murray Bridge with Iggs and Prospeks
Saturday, June 4, Imperial Football Club, Murray Bridge, 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $10pp and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/claz-kirby-murray-bridge-with-iggs-and-prospeks-mpc-set-tickets-328639849637
DRIVING DELIGHT
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
REV IT UP
South Coast Motocross Club Championships
Sunday, June 5, South Coast Motocross Club, 9am. Come and watch round 2 of the SCMX Club Championships, a revving ride for the whole family. Free entry, for more information visit the SCMX Facebook page
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
