Discover what's on in the Murraylands

RACING AWAY Murray Bridge Races Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. SING OUT LOUD Karaoke @ Green Wall Studio Saturday, May 28, Green Wall Studio, Murray Bridge, 6.30pm-10.30pm, $10pp, to tunes for all ages, food and drinks available, book at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/898455 ALL REVVED UP Car and Coffee On The River Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries), Mannum; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. FELTING FUN Nuno felting with Helen Moon Saturday, June 4, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 1pm-3pm. Learn the art of Nuno felting, all while making your very own scarf. For booking availability and fees, visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/events-2/2022/6/8/nuno-felting-with-helen-moon GAMES FOR GOLDIES Casino Night Saturday, June 4, Tailem Bend Football Club, 8pm, enjoy a fun night out, for more information visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022266657709 HIP-HOPPER RETURNS Claz & Kirby at Murray Bridge with Iggs and Prospeks Saturday, June 4, Imperial Football Club, Murray Bridge, 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $10pp and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/claz-kirby-murray-bridge-with-iggs-and-prospeks-mpc-set-tickets-328639849637 DRIVING DELIGHT Cars and Coffee Sunday, June 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available MARKET DAY Mannum Riverside Markets Sunday, June 5, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303 REV IT UP South Coast Motocross Club Championships Sunday, June 5, South Coast Motocross Club, 9am. Come and watch round 2 of the SCMX Club Championships, a revving ride for the whole family. Free entry, for more information visit the SCMX Facebook page EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 12pm Friday before publication

Discover what's on in the Murraylands